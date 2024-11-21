Daniel Jones ‘still processing’ idea of leaving Giants mid-season after benching

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones knows that his days with the New York Giants are numbered, and he drove that point home on Thursday, his first availability since being benched and subsequently demoted to fourth-stringer.

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true,” Jones said, reading a statement that he had written at team facilities (h/t SNY). “I’m extremely grateful for the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here. The Giants are a first-class organization and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have helped build it and have helped carry on that tradition.”

The Giants will exercise their opt-out clause in Jones’ four-year, $160 million deal at the end of this season, which saw the veteran quarterback go 2-8 as the team’s starter in his final audition to secure starting duties for at least the next two seasons.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen opted to elevate third-stringer Tommy DeVito to the starting role for New York’s Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while keeping Drew Lock as the primary backup. They also signed Tim Boyle, effectively making him the third-stringer.

Jones spent a portion of Thursday’s practice playing as a safety on the scout team.

Such a move from the coaching staff, more often than not, would prompt the player to leave the team rather than ride the bench and take on odd jobs at practice.

Jones has not committed to a decision either way, but it is something that is clearly being considered.

“I think I’m still processing,” Jones said. “I’m doing the best I can to help Tommy prepare, help the team prepare. That’s what I’m going to do right now.”

In Jones’ six years with the Giants, he went 24-44-1 as the starter, passing for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions, which included what appeared to be a breakout season in 2022 where he emerged as a legitimate dual-threat quarterback while steering New York to a playoff appearance.

In 16 games the following two seasons, though, he went 3-13 and threw for 10 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

“There have been some great times but of course, we all wish there had been more of those,” Jones said. “I take full responsibility in my part for bringing in more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all. Of course, I wish I could’ve done more. I am 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get the results.

“The reality of the NFL is that it’s hard to win games, and it requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn’t do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand. I love the game, I love being part of a team, I’m excited for the next opportunity, and I know there is a lot of good football in front of me, and I’m excited about that.”

