Jets acquiring Davante Adams from Raiders in mid-season blockbuster

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After three weeks of close losses and last-minute offensive let downs, the New York Jets are adding a massive boost to their aerial attack for Aaron Rodgers, as they are acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports on Tuesday morning.

With the deal expected to be finalized in the coming hours, the Jets will be sending a conditional third-round draft pick that can bump up to a second-rounder if certain incentives are met, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal reunites Adams with Rodgers — the two having spent eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers form 2014 to 2021.

Adams made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons from 2017-2021, posting 1,300 or more receiving yards thrice during that stretch. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020 with 18 and hauled in a career-best 123 receptions for 1,553 yards the following campaign.

Joining the Raiders in 2022, Adams grew frustrated with his role on the team to the point of demanding a trade earlier this month while rehabbing a hamstring injury.

A wide receiver of his caliber suddenly creates an imposing 1-2 punch for the Jets, who also boast one of the finer young receivers in the game, Garrett Wilson. However, New York’s offense has continuously sputtered even with a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers pulling the strings under center.

The Jets have scored more than 20 points just twice in their first six games of the season amid a 2-4 start that resulted in the firing of Robert Saleh and a reshuffling of leadership’s responsibility on the sideline.

Jeff Ulbrich took over as interim head coach and Todd Downing has adopted offensive play-calling duties. Yet the Jets could muster only 20 points in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. They were held to 26 points in their previous two games.

A lack of offensive production has been the primary factor of New York’s three-game losing streak, considering they have dropped those matchups by a combined 10 points.

Adams could certainly help rectify that situation.

