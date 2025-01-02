Giants’ Dexter Lawrence lone local rep named to 2025 Pro Bowl

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was named to his third consecutive NFL Pro Bowl, which was announced by the league on Thursday.

Lawrence, whose season ended on Thanksgiving after suffering a dislocated left elbow against the Dallas Cowboys, is the first Giants player to make three straight Pro Bowls since safety Landon Collins from 2016 to 2018. He is also the team’s first interior lineman to make three Pro Bowls since Rosie Grier, who earned such honors i953, 1956, and 1960.

In 12 games this season, Lawerence recorded a career-high nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

He is the only player from either the Giants or Jets to receive an outright invitation to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, which is just another indication of just how poorly things are going around the New York City professional football area.

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns was selected as a first alternate at outside linebacker after posting eight sacks in his first season with Big Blue. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who continues to have one of the most impressive opening campaigns ever by a pass-catcher, was named a second alternate. In 14 games, the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU has 104 catches for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns.

Six members of the New York Jets were named alternates: defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, special teamer Irvin Charles, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, edge rusher Will McDonald, cornerback Sauce Gardner, and kick returner Xavier Gipson.

For the second straight year, the 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held in Orlando from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

