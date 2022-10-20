DraftKings promo code: Cardinals-Saints $200 bonus is TNF best bet

Football fans can activate the latest DraftKings promo code through the links on this page. The timing of this latest bonus couldn’t be better. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are set to meet in primetime on Thursday Night Football.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New users who sign up with this DraftKings promo code will have access to a 40-1 odds boost for any game this week. Bet $5 on any team’s moneyline and if they win, you win $200 in bonus cash.

While we expect to see a lot of interest around this Thursday Night Football matchup, it’s worth noting that this one-time odds boost can be applied to any game this week. Between the NBA, NHL, MLB postseason, NFL Week 7, and college football, there are tons of options on the board for bettors.

DraftKings Sportsbook is stepping it up with this new promotion. The power is in the hands of the players with this massive odds boost.

New players can get a one-time 40-1 odds boost for Saints-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football tonight. Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200

This is a straightforward promo that gives new players a massive boost to start. DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante on this week’s action. New users who take advantage of this offer can turn any favorite into a massive underdog, at least as far as the odds are concerned.

Anyone who picks a winner will receive eight $25 free bets that can be used on any available market this week. With NFL Week 7 here, the MLB postseason in full swing, and plenty of other options, it’s the perfect time to claim this DraftKings promo code offer.

How to Access This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and accessing this promotion is a quick and painless process. New bettors can follow this comprehensive step-by-step guide to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account by filling out the required prompts with basic information.

Make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this 40-1 odds boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $5 wager on any game this week. If your team wins, you win $200 in bonus cash.

First-time depositors in select states can access this DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Saints-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football

The last two games on Thursday Night Football have been lackluster, to say the least. The lack of scoring in the last two games is a big storyline for these games, but the Saints and Cardinals might have something to say about that. With an over-under at 43.5, oddsmakers tend to think these teams will put up points. Here are the current odds on Saints-Cardinals at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New Orleans Saints: +2.5 (-105) // Over 43.5 (-110) // +125

Arizona Cardinals: -2.5 (-115) // Under 43.5 (-110) // -145

New players can get a one-time 40-1 odds boost for Saints-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football tonight. Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code.