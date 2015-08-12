Patrick Kane pulled from EA Sports NHL 16 cover

Patrick Kane, the Chicago Blackhawks star under investigation for an alleged incident with a woman in his home near Buffalo, …

Patrick Kane, the Chicago Blackhawks star under investigation for an alleged incident with a woman in his home near Buffalo, has been removed from the upcoming cover of EA Sports NHL 16 video game, the company announced Wednesday.

“In light of the ongoing investigation involving Patrick Kane, he will no longer be a spokesperson for the launch of EA Sports NHL 16,” the company said in its statement. “He will not appear on the EA Sports NHL 16 cover nor participate in other EA Sports NHL 16 promotional activities.”

Kane was supposed to share the cover with Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews. Now, Toews will appear on the cover alone.

Hamburg Police Chief Gregory Wickett confirmed the investigation to the Associated Press last week, saying it involved something that may have happened at Kane’s home outside of Buffalo on Aug. 2. Wickett said police were gathering information and awaiting results of forensic tests.