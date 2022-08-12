English Premier League: 5 games to watch this weekend

The English Premier League season kicked off last weekend with plenty of anticipation and now Week 2 is nearly upon us. There are sure to be plenty of exciting moments this weekend with teams looking for their first win of the season and an exciting rivalry matchup with Chelsea and Tottenham slatted to square off.

Here’s a look at some of the weekend’s most exciting matchups:

Aston Villa vs. Everton

A battle of two teams looking for that first win of the season, Aston Villa and Everton also presents a rather unique meeting between two managers who have a bit of a history between the two. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) and Frank Lampard (Everton) faced each other on the field 34 times and were known to butt heads while playing for England, and now they’ll try to lead their respective teams to wins. Everton is also going to have to contend with the loss of defender Ben Godfrey, who suffered a fractured fibula and underwent surgery on Monday.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13.

Saturday, Aug. 13. Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET Location: Villa Park, Birmingham

Villa Park, Birmingham TV/Streaming: USA Network, Universo

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Arsenal has gotten the better of Leicester City in their previous three meetings, defeating them by a combined score of 7-1 in that span. Arsenal is also coming off a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to open the Premiere season last weekend. Gabriel Martinelli scored off a corner for Arsenal in the win. Leicester City, on the other hand, let a 2-0 lead slip away in what ended in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13.

Saturday, Aug. 13. Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London TV/Streaming: Peacock

Man City vs. Bournemouth

Man City will look to make it two wins in a row after dispatching West Ham 2-0 in the season opener. The story of the match was Erling Haaland, who had a stirring EPL debut last weekend. Haaland showed just how much of a scoring threat he can be by finding the back of the net twice in the win. Bournemouth returned to the EPL with a win of their own over Aston Villa that was sure to make their fans quite happy, but now have one of their toughest tests early in the season. City has bested Bournemouth in their last five meetings, with the last one coming on July 15, 2020, in the form of a 2-1 win for Man City.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13.

Saturday, Aug. 13. Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester TV/Streaming: USA Network, Universo

Brentford vs. Manchester United

Brentford will come into this match feeling pretty good after battling back from down 0-2 in their season opener against Leicester City to a 2-2 draw after the final whistle blew. Manchester United is in search of their first win of the year after falling 2-1 in the season opener. United showed plenty of compete last weekend, but they couldn’t find a way to finish on their opportunities. Manchester United has gotten the best of Brentford in their only two meetings.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13.

Saturday, Aug. 13. Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford TV/Streaming: NBC

Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Likely the highlight of the weekend, the two rivals will go head-to-head right out of the gate in the young EPL season. Both clubs are coming off wins in the opening week, but with very different feelings surrounding them. Chelsea look far from perfect in a 1-0 win over Everton and another performance like that this weekend and Tottenham could break their three-game losing streak to Chelsea. Tottenham has fallen in four of their previous five meetings, with the only non-loss coming on Nov. 29, 2020, in a 0-0 draw.

How To Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 14.

Sunday, Aug. 14. Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Stamford Bridge, London TV/Streaming: NBC

