Falcons vs. Eagles Monday Night Football preview, odds, more

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Eagles are back in the United States after opening their season in Brazil. On Monday Night Football, they host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia overcame inconsistent play from quarterback Jalen Hurts to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo. The largest contribution came from new running back Saquon Barkley, who went off for 143 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in his first game as an Eagle after jumping ship from the New York Giants.

Hurts, who threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions, will not be without his top target as star wide receiver AJ Brown was downgraded to out on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

Regardless, they are the favorites as they take on an Atlanta Falcons team that looked less than inspiring in an 18-10 Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cousins was as concerning as anyone in Week 1. He looked rusty and less than 100% healthy after returning from a season-ending torn ACL.

The former Minnesota Viking has had issues playing under the bright lights of primetime with a 3-10 career record on Monday Night Football.

It will be a big ask for him to perform against an Eagles team that is 15-4 at Lincoln Financial Field since the start of the 2022 season. Ten of those 15 wins have come by double-digits, which makes Philadelphia a safe bet against the spread.

Falcons vs. Eagles viewing information, odds

Date: Monday, Sept. 16

Monday, Sept. 16 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Spread: Eagles -5.5

Eagles -5.5 Over/Under: 46

46 Falcons Moneyline: +200

+200 Eagles Moneyline: -245

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more NFL odds and news, visit AMNY.com