Fantasy football: Short-term help entering Week 1

Fantasy football drafts are all about accumulating valuable players for the long haul, but there’s usually room for one or two roster spots to be used on short-term help.

Realistically, anyone past an RB4 or WR4 — or a backup at the other positions — is usually expendable on a week-to-week basis. Active owners are likely to make at least a handful of add-drops before the fantasy playoffs start, so there’s no need to get attached to every single player drafted before the season.

Some players are meant to be quick fixes, whether its because of a superb matchup or because they’re filling in for a clear starter. Here’s a look at a few players who could be worth rostering — maybe even starting — Week 1 but may not become permanent fixtures on fantasy teams.

Tyrod Taylor

The Bills quarterback is coming off a top-10 fantasy campaign in 2016 despite missing the final game of the season against the Jets. But with his two best wide receivers — Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods — now on the Rams, Buffalo’s passing game appears to have taken a big step back.

Good thing Taylor will get his chance against the Jets’ rebuilding secondary in Week 1. This is contingent on the QB clearing concussion protocols, but he’s a great choice to start the opener if needed.

Jacquizz Rodgers

He’s the top RB on the Buccaneers’ depth chart until Doug Martin — suspended the first three games — returns to the field. Unless Rodgers sets the football world on fire, he’s likely to eventually return to spot duty behind Martin and receiving-minded running back Charles Sims.

But, at least for this weekend, Rodgers looks like a solid RB2 as Tampa Bay visits the Dolphins.

Kendall Wright

Wright remains a tough player to start, due mostly to extreme depth at wide receiver. As such, he enters Week 1 as a borderline WR4 with the Bears. Still, there are bound to be fantasy owners who overlooked the position and Wright is available in about 90 percent of leagues on both ESPN and Yahoo.

Chicago hosts the NFC champion Falcons on Sunday and likely will be playing catch-up. Bears QB Mike Glennon is bound to utilize both top WR Kevin White and Wright in spades.