Francisco Lindor injury: Mets star leaves Sunday’s game vs. Phillies in 2nd inning

Aug 25, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Francisco Lindor gave it a go, but his injured back proved to be too much — and it sends up a considerable red flag for the New York Mets amidst crunch time in the 2024 season.

After leaving Friday’s series opener against the Phillies early and sitting out Saturday, Lindor batted lead-off in Sunday’s series finale in Philadelphia but was out of the game by the second inning.

The superstar shortstop led the game off with a single but looked in visible discomfort, which continued when he fielded a hot shot by Trea Turner and tried to step into the throw to first base.

By the bottom of the second inning, prospect Luisangel Acuna was in the game at shortstop with Lindor’s day done. Acuna, the Mets’ No. 12 ranked prospect acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Max Scherzer trade last year, was called up on Saturday.

Any more time without Lindor will make the Mets’ pursuit of the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League that much more difficult. Entering Sunday, New York was tied with Atlanta for that final postseason berth.

Lindor is in the conversation of a top-two finish in the NL MVP voting this season as he shook off a miserable start in 2024 to become the catalyst of New York’s turnaround.

In 147 games, he was batting .270 with an .834 OPS, 31 home runs, 86 RBI, and 27 steals.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com