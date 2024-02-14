2024 Genesis Invitational preview: Best bets, top props, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

After an eventful Waste Management Tournament last weekend, the PGA Tour is heating up with the Masters just a month away. This week though, Tiger Woods welcomes the field to the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

For those who are lucky enough to still have money in their account after the Super Bowl or those who may have bonus bets to use, let’s take a look at some of the best bets and value ahead of the tournament.

Last year, Jon Rahm came away with the trophy, but he will not have a chance to defend his title after defecting to the LIV Golf tour. Although the two other finishers in the top three, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay, are making their return looking to avenge their loss from last year.

Top 10 Finish Picks:

Max Homa +190

Jordan Spieth +240

Patrick Cantlay +170

After barely missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, I expect Homa to bounce back with a vengeance this week at a course he dominated last year. Finishing only two shots back of the leader and shooting sub-70 in each round, Homa has shown an affinity for playing in LA. He has finished in the top 10 of the Genesis Invitational in the past four tournaments, even winning the whole thing in 2021. It’s clear the Burbank, CA native feels at home on this course, and +190 is great odds heading into the week.

Spieth is carrying the momentum of a top-10 finish last week in Phoenix and seems to have once again found his groove on the course. After struggling to start the season last year, Spieth seems to have come around and found the game that once made him one of the best golfers in the world. Historically, Spieth has not had much success at the Genesis, with only a handful of top 20 finishes, but I believe this is the year he breaks through and cements himself toward the top of the leaderboard.

Cantlay comes to LA rested after not participating in Phoenix last weekend. He has always been consistent at the Genesis and was finally able to break through at the top of the leaderboard last season. Considering he took last week off, I believe Cantlay has a strong chance to finish what he started last year and find himself at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Top 10 Finish Parlay:

Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler +400

If the single bets for top 10 finishers don’t provide enough juice, this parlay with Homa and Scheffler should provide great value for the weekend. Scheffler is coming off a top-three finish in Phoenix and is currently the number-one golfer in the world. Historically, Scheffler finished a stroke outside of the top ten last year and was a top ten finisher the year before that. As someone who is entering his prime and playing the best golf of his career, Scheffler has great value in finishing in the top ten when combined with Homa.

The PGA Tour is starting to heat up and now is the time to lock in before The Masters to see who is playing their best golf.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more click here.

