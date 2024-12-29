Giants’ 10-game losing streak, stronghold on No. 1 draft pick, ends with 45-33 win over Colts

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ dubious 10-game losing streak and their stronghold for the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NFL Draft ended on Sunday with a 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Entering Sunday’s action with a league-worst 2-13 record, Big Blue now has as many wins as the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans with one game left this season..

Quarterback Drew Lock, a perennial backup, had a career day for New York, passing for 309 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was the first time since 2020 that he threw four touchdowns in a single game.

His big afternoon potentially withholds the Giants from taking the quarterback of their choice at the draft. New York’s offense had been dormant for so long that this was the first time since 2019 that they scored 40-plus points in a game.

Two of Lock’s touchdown passes went to rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who continues his barnstorming opening campaign in the NFL. The two connected for a 31-yard score with one minute left in the first quarter to give the Giants a 7-3 lead, one they would never relinquish.

Lock hooked up with Darius Slayton for a 32-yard touchdown three-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter before a five-yard scoring connection with Wan’Dale Robinson to put New York up 21-6 with five minutes left in the half.

Despite a late Jonathan Taylor touchdown just before the break to make it a one-possession game, Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned the opening kick-off of the third quarter 100 yards to snuff out any hopes of a Colts comeback.

Nabers put the exclamation point on the Giants’ big day with a 59-yard touchdown with 8:39 left in the game. Lock picked up his fifth total touchdown of the afternoon with a five-yard scramble.

