Giants vs. Commanders Week 11 preview: How to watch, odds, storylines, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The New York Giants are set to hit the road again this week to take on another NFC East rival in the Washington Commanders. Things have gone from bad to worse for Big Blue as they are now closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft than the last playoff spot.

The Giants once again find themselves as massive underdogs, this time against an opponent below .500 — although half of the Giants’ wins this season have come against the Commanders after a 14-7 Week 7 victory. Big Blue has gone on to lose three straight games since then but can flip the script this week.

Giants (2-8) vs. Commanders (4-6) Week 11: How to watch

Date: Sunday, November 19

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedexField, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Tommy DeVito is in line for his second career start, looking to build off the rhythm and momentum the offense established late against the Cowboys in an embarrassing 49-17 loss. After being shut out for a combined six quarters against their division rival, Big Blue broke through in the second half, putting up all 17 points in garbage time.

While this had no impact on the outcome of the game at hand, the late flurry of offense could provide some much-needed confidence for the undrafted rookie QB. In three games this season, DeVito is averaging just over 86 passing yards per game. The lack of a passing threat has made Saquon Barkley’s job in the run game that much more difficult, as teams are forcing DeVito to beat them. With a Commanders’ defense that struggles against the pass, ranking 29th with 264 yards per game allowed, it will be paramount for DeVito to be an effective passer.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants must be up for the challenge like they were in Week 7 when they held Sam Howell and the Commanders to less than 300 total yards. Considering the Giants’ defense has given up an average of over 368 yards per game, Big Blue must control the game as they did in their first matchup.

While there will be two young quarterbacks starting in Howell and DeVito, one has certainly looked better than the other. Howell appears to be the franchise quarterback in Washington.

“He’s very tough, smart, sharp, resilient, just the kind of guy that gets his teammates behind him,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s really kind of a neat thing.”

In Howell’s first year with the reigns, he is averaging 278 yards per game and has thrown 17 touchdowns.

If the Giants want to complete a season sweep of an NFC East rival, they will need a balanced attack spearheaded by Barkley and DeVito while keeping the Commanders’ offense stagnant yet again.

Giants vs. Commanders Week 11 odds

Spread: Commanders -9.5

Over/Under : 37.5

Giants Moneyline: +350

Commanders Moneyline: -485

Odds Courtesy of Draftkings. For more, click here.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com