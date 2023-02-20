Giants Daniel Jones changes agents amid looming contract talks: Report

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is in need of a new contract and now it appears he’s also looking for new representation.

Jones is the middle of changing agents from CAA, who has represented him since he was drafted sixth overall in 2019 by the Giants, according to ESPN. He is expected to join Athletes First, according to the report.

The 25-year-old QB had quite the “show-me” season after not having the fifth year of his rookie contract picked up by New York. Now the Giants have made it clear that they intend to keep him in East Rutherford for the foreseeable future.

“We want Daniel back,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “We haven’t started conversations with his people yet. Once we get into it in terms of years, contract structure, finances, I’m not really sure where they’re gonna be, what they’re asking for, we’re still working on where we’d want to start so until we get into the actual negotiations I really won’t have a good sense for years, money.”

Talks between the Giants and Jones’ camp got off to a much bumpier start than had been anticipated, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. Tuesday marks the first day that NFL teams can apply the franchise tag or transition tag on a player and it is believed that option is in play for Jones.

The Giants will have until the March 7 deadline use the tag to try and work out a long-term deal with Jones.

Jones will be asking for top dollar in contract talks with the Giants and the new agency he is reportedly headed to has a history of doing just that. Athletes First has negotiated deals for several highly-paid QBs, including Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan.

They also negotiated a deal for Sterling Shepard, who Jones became close with during their time with the Giants.

On Monday it was reported that Jones is asking for more than the Giantts want to offer. The QB could be asking for as much as $45 Million per year from New York in a new contract, according to Mike Florio.

Update: #Giants QB Daniel Jones wants more than New York has offered him. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more. A source tells Mike Florio. Jones has recently switched agents, from CAA to Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/HGhG3B1V2h — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2023

