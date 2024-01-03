Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 preview: How to watch, storylines, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Another year is nearly in the books for the Giants and once again, the Big Blue faithful are firing up their mock drafts in anticipation of what next season will bring.

Before they can start dreaming about the offseason, however, they have one more matchup left against their struggling division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia is licking its wounds after a loss at the hands of the lowly 4-12 Arizona Cardinals last week and will be looking to take out some pent-up anger and frustration before its playoff run starts next week.

Eagles (11-5) vs. Giants (5-11) how to watch

Date: Sunday, January 7

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Metlife Stadium, Meadowlands, NJ

TV: Fox

After their three-game win streak that provided a glimmer of playoff hope, the Giants have lost their last three games and have found themselves in prime position for a top draft pick next season. New York will end up somewhere between the second and eighth pick in the draft depending on their outcome and others around the league.

For the Eagles, they enter this matchup desperately searching for answers after losing four of their last five games. The good news for Philly is the one win during that stretch came against the Giants, beating Big Blue 33-25 in their Week 16 matchup.

In their first meeting this year, the “cutlets magic” of Tommy DeVito struck midnight and Tyrod Taylor was once again given the reins under center. Taylor nearly led a second-half comeback and provided a much-needed spark to the offense for New York.

With Taylor expected to get the start this time for the Giants, it will be worth keeping an eye on the offense as a whole while fringe players look to leave a good impression heading into the offseason in hopes of cementing a spot on the roster next season.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants will need to be better than their last time out against Philly. The Eagles were able to accumulate 465 yards of total offense, the third most allowed by the Giants all season.

As the Eagles see this as a get-right spot before the playoffs, the Giants have a chance to throw a wrench into the playoff hopes of Philadelphia. With a Giants win or a Cowboys win, the Eagles would be the first wild card spot, meaning it would be highly unlikely they have a home playoff game at all.

This is quite the late collapse from the Eagles as it was almost a foregone conclusion in November they would clinch the division, be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Now in Week 18, Taylor and the Giants have a chance to send their division opponent to the Wild Card and cast further doubt upon Super Bowl aspirations in the City of Brotherly Love.

Eagles vs. Giants Odds

Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 42 (-110)

Eagles ML: -245

Giants ML: +200

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

