Giants showing faith in heavily-scrutinized Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones received a four-year, $160 million contract before the 2023 season only for disaster to follow.

The Giants had a miserable season, going just 6-11 after winning a playoff game the year before. Jones played in a meager six games after suffering a neck injury followed by a torn ACL.

Despite all of the mounting concerns about Jones’ future, relating to both his contact and durability, the Giants seemingly have faith in the 27-year-old.

“Of all the guys on the team, he does the best job tuning out the noise,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said. “He’s wired for the position.”

In spite of the disastrous season last year where Jones threw just two touchdowns to six interceptions and had a 1-5 record as a starter, Schoen has some evidence backing this statement.

In 2022, Jones led the Giants to their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. He was terrific in the Wild Card game in Minnesota against the Vikings, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards en route to a 31-24 victory.

While Jones may be a solid quarterback and an even better leader when he plays, staying on the field has been a gargantuan issue. He missed time throughout each of his first three seasons, including playing in just 11 games in 2021 due to a serious neck issue.

“He’s a great teammate, he’s a leader, and I’m excited about how things can go this year if he can stay healthy,” Schoen said.

The key word here is if.

If Jones can stay healthy, he will have a chance to prove he is worth the big money and that he can lead this Giants team without Saquon Barkley. Despite losing their biggest offensive weapon in free agency, the Giants have made moves to bolster the unit around Jones.

New York drafted LSU product Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick, the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

“He’s looked good,” receiver Darius Slayton said. “In my opinion, he reminds me of Ja’Marr Chase; he’s like a clone of him.”

The Giants will hope that Slayton is proved right, as the team has desperately been searching for a true stud receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded in 2019.

The team also added halfback Devin Singletary to replace Barkley. Singletary had a nice season in Houston last year, compiling 1,097 yards from scrimmage to go along with five touchdowns, one of which was a passing score.

They signed some pieces for the offensive line, including Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan. This is crucial as the line gave up a league-leading 85 sacks last year, 20 more than the next closest team.

All eyes are on Jones as he heads into the second year of his massive contract. The Giants will need him to stay healthy and prove he is the franchise guy, or else his time playing for Big Blue could be winding down.

