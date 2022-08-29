Struggling New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton told reporters on Sunday that he wouldn’t be surprised if he was cut after a rough preseason, but there appeared to be interest in him from other teams on Monday.

The Giants had received trade inquiries for the fourth-year player, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s unknown how serious any of the calls were or which teams had shown interest in Slayton.

“I think that we’re open to really improving our team in any way we can,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday morning not speaking specifically about Slayton. “I think (Giants general manager Joe Schoen) and his staff, we’ve been meeting all morning on different things. They’ve been doing a really good job of their communication, talking to the coaches and looking at different players to evaluate. I think Joe is open for business.”

Slayton’s struggles coupled with several players that have had standout camps in the receiver position have put the former fifth-round pick’s spot on the team in question. He had been looking to have a bounce-back season after making just 26 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

The 25-year-old had a hard time creating separation and had a few dropped passes during camp.

“I don’t think surprised is the word. I don’t think I would be surprised now,” Slayton had said on Sunday following a preseason loss to the Jets. “It’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Slayton had felt that he had done some good things during camp that warranted the team to keep him, but for New York, it makes it more appealing to see him elsewhere with the possibility of clearing more cap space. The Giants have around just $5 million in space and releasing or trading Slayton would free up another $2.5 million.

And after such a promising rookie season in New York, it may be best for Slayton to get a fresh start elsewhere as well.

“I definitely think throughout camp I made plays, for sure. I think I showed up in some spots, showed some flashes,” he said.