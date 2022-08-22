Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux out three weeks with sprained MCL: Report

The Giants avoided a much more serious issue, but Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss about three weeks with a sprained MCL, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon.

Thibodeaux was injured during Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter. The good news is that the ACL appeared to be intact, according to Rapoport, and that saves the Giants from having to deal with a much more significant ailment to one of their best players in camp.

The rookie was hit by a cut block from Bengals’ tight end Thaddeus Moss and it caught him in his right knee. Thibodeaux crumpled to the ground in pain and was looked at by team medical personnel.

He did walk off the field under his own power and as he exited the stadium after the game he told reporters that “I’ll be back… We good.” Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t have any news to report when he addressed the media after the comeback win at MetLife Stadium.

Thibodeaux was slated to undergo testing on Monday to get a better understanding of what the issue was.

“I think it’s a scare anytime (players go down),” Daboll said. “These players work as hard as can possibly work to try and do as well as they can. Anytime you see somebody on the turf regardless of how they got here it’s always hard for a coach to watch a guy go down.”

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

The Giants have been dealing with a significant number of injuries during camp across both sides of the ball. New York lost three other players on Sunday night as well.

Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers suffered a knee injury that looked far less promising than Thibodeaux’s issue. Punter Graham Gano is in concussion protocol and C.J. Board left with a rib injury.