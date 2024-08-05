Quantcast
Giants, Lions fight during exhibition joint practice Monday

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) catches a pass with one hand during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

It is that time of year for preseason joint practices to descend into madness and that is exactly what happened between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants in New Jersey. 

Both benches cleared on Monday morning after Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Giants rookie cornerback Dru Phillips began mixing it up. During the play, the two entangled while St. Brown caught a pass from quarterback Jared Goff and then pushed Phillips off of him after the play was whistled down.

New York safety Dane Belton proceeded to get in the face of St. Brown and punch the ball out of his grasp, prompting the Lions receiver to deliver a high push toward the head of the defender.

Multiple Giants players surrounded St. Brown, which sparked multiple Lions to run to their teammates’ defense.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich was seen throwing punches and Tre Hawkins aggressively threw a Detroit player to the ground amidst the scuffle to exacerbate the situation before things ultimately cooled down. 

Big Blue’s offense and the Lions’ defense had gotten into a scuffle earlier in the morning, which included Daniel Jones mixing it up with members of Detroit’s defensive line. Just one play earlier, New York head coach Brian Daboll had expressed his displeasure about Jones getting his arm hit by a Lions pass-rusher. 

These teams open up their preseason schedule on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. ET.

