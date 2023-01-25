Giants not ruling out offseason pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

In the NFL you can never say never — and Joe Schoen and the Giants are leaving the door open to potentially re-engaging with Odell Beckham Jr. to bring him back.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS BET NOW

The Giants had courted the former wide receiver during the season before they and every other team in the league opted not to sign him. The Giants hosted Beckham for two days at their East Rutherford, NJ practice facility in November.

However, during Monday’s press conference, Schoen didn’t shoot down the idea of still trying to bring the former Giants wideout home.

“Dinner was good, and we’re going to consider, again, when we have this offseason meeting, every position, who’s available,” Schoen said. “Who are the players who are potential – that we could sign? Again, we’ll devise the plan from there. That’s kind of where we are right now.”

New York had been without a top receiver for most of the season as injuries hit its ranks hard. Schoen also had limited cap space to work with due to the financial constraints created by former GM Dave Gettleman.

The Giants have a long offseason checklist to go through with stars like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in need of new contracts. And Schoen cautioned that a No. 1 receiver doesn’t necessarily change things.

“I know a No. 1 wide receiver can be important, but there’s some number one wide receivers that are home right now,” Schoen said. “You can go through this past weekend; you can go through a couple of weekends ago in the playoffs. A number one receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything. I think it’s important that we continue to build the team, and there’s multiple positions where we want to upgrade throughout the offseason.

“So, yeah, I’d love to have a No. 1 wide receiver. But we’ve got to place value on everything we do, and if it makes sense, that’s something we’ll look to do.”

Beckham was recovering from ACL surgery this season after suffering an injury during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, who acquired him from the Cleveland Browns mid-season.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS BET NOW

For more on Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants, visit AMNY.com