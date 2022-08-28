Tyrod Taylor exits game vs. Jets with back injury; Daniel Bellinger, Jalyn Holmes evaluated for concussions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It just seems like injuries are coming at every turn for the Giants. On Sunday it came in the form of a back injury for Tyrod Taylor after he was on the receiving end of a hard hit in the first quarter.

He was ruled questionable to return, but was later downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

Taylor was hit while attempting to complete a pass to Daniel Bellinger. The throw was completed, but Michael Clemons sent Taylor to the ground hard as the ball was leaving his hands with just under 2:30 left in the opening quarter.

Taylor looked like he was immediately in pain and Giants trainers and head coach Brian Daboll came onto the field to check on the injured quarterback. He eventually was able to get up on his own and jog off the field, where he was looked at in the medical tent and eventually taken off on a cart to the team’s locker room.

In a bit of good news, Taylor was visible on the sideline in street clothes.

The Giants opted to sit a majority of their starters for the final preseason game of the year which included starter Daniel Jones. The fourth-year QB had played in the Giants’ first two preseason games of the year and had a particularly strong day when the Jets and Giants held a joint practice on Thursday.

The Giants had dealt with a number of injuries this season on both sides of the ball and later in the afternoon, Jayln Holmes and Daniel Bellinger were both sent to the Giants’ locker room to be evaluated for concussions.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

They were both later ruled out for the remainder of the game after their evaluations.