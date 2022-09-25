New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Monday Week 3 preview, how to watch, more

The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and have a very real chance of picking up their third straight win when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. The Monday matchup renews the rivalry of between the Giants and Cowboys as New York honors some of the franchise’s greatest players at halftime. And it will be one of their biggest tests thus far in the young season and show who the Giants team really is.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0)

Game Details:

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN/WABC-TV

Betting Stats:

Spread: NYG -1

NYG -1 Over/Under: 39.5 points

39.5 points Moneyline odds: NYG -116, DAL -103

This game is expected to be a lot more competitive than maybe would have anticipated and after two weeks, the team that is undefeated heading into this game is the Giants and not the Cowboys. New York’s defense has proven that it can step up in big situations as it had, especially in the Week 2 win, and Daniel Jones has been steady at QB. The big question for the Giants comes at the wide receiver position, where most of the intrigue has been.

Top Matchups/Storylines:

How much will Giants use Kenny Golladay

That has been the question on plenty of people’s minds going into the primetime showdown with the Cowboys. Kenny Golladay saw the field for just two snaps in Week 2’s win over the Carolina Panthers and there is a question of how much playing time he’ll get again this week.

There’s no guarantee of his usage and the coaching staff has said that players will have to compete and earn playing time. Golladay wants to play and has expressed his frustration with the mixed messaging at times that he’s gotten from the coaches and GM. Toney did say that he was preparing this week as if he would be playing.

The Giants have found themselves in a similar spot with Kadarius Toney, who is doubtful for this week’s game. Toney was used very sparingly in Week 1 and saw his snaps go a bit higher in Week 2.

Kayvon Thibodeau finally makes debut

The rookie edge rusher made plenty of noise during training camp and the preseason before he got hurt during an exhibition game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeau told reporters that he was going to play on Monday after missing the first two weeks of the season, and appearing to have been close to playing last weekend.

Now it seem he’ll finally get the chance to make his NFL debut in the spotlight of Monday night football. Fellow edge rusher and a standout from last season Azeez Ojulari is also expected to be back for this game. Both players were listed as questionable on the injury report on Saturday, but baring any setback both should be good to go.

“I’m happy for the players that they’re getting better,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “I’ve been hopeful the last couple of weeks. They’re two good players for us. You’d like to have every player you can available. So, I’m excited if they’re ready to go. It’ll be good to have them out there.”

Andrew Thomas’ strong start to season

The Giants tackle has had a stellar campaign so far through two weeks of the NFL season. His effort against the Panthers was quite good, with a run-blocking grade of 90.8 against the Panthers, according to Pro Football Focus. They also ranked him the No. 1 tackle in the NFL while not allowing a sack in 61 pass block snaps and he has not given up a quarterback hit through the first two games of the year.

That’s certainly a massive step in the right direction for the former fourth overall pick.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com