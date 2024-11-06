With Gleyber Torres likely gone, who takes over 2nd base for Yankees?

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With the likely departure of long-time second baseman Gleyber Torres, the position becomes one of many that the New York Yankees will need to fill prior to the 2025 season.

After a slow start to his 2024 campaign, Torres came alive in the back half of the season, hitting .290 with seven homers and 31 RBI in the final three months of the regular season. After the Yankees declined to give Torres a qualifying offer prior to his free agency, it seems as if his days as a Yankee could be over. If they are, here are three options the Yankees could turn to at second base for next season.

Move Jazz Chisholm to second: When the Yankees acquired Chisholm prior to the 2024 MLB trade deadline, many were uncertain of what position he would play. After starting his career as a shortstop with the Marlins before being moved to center field, Chisholm was moved yet again by the Yankees — this time to third base.

Despite struggles at times, Chisholm was able to adapt nicely to his new position, finishing the year with a .940 fielding percentage and eight outs above average. However, with his versatility, he could be moved once again — this time, back to the middle of the diamond.

Before being traded to the Bronx, Chisholm did get a pair of starts at second base in Miami, but there was hardly enough of a sample size to truly evaluate his effectiveness at the position. However, his history of adaptability makes him a candidate for yet another positional change. This would mean that the Yankees would need to look for an option at third base, where free agents such as Alex Bregman could be considered.

Jonathan India: The Yankees love making trades more than anyone, and they could turn to the trade market in order to fill second base this upcoming season. One name that has been long rumored with a move to the Bronx is former NL Rookie of the Year winner Jonathan India.

India opened his career with a bang, slugging 21 homers and 69 RBI with a .269 batting average. However, he has not eclipsed his rookie year numbers in the past four seasons. Maybe a change of scenery would suit him.

Although not a power threat like Torres, India’s extremely low chase rate and high walk rate could bode well for batting in front of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and potentially Juan Soto. His .991 defensive percentage in 2024 makes him a trusty option for the Yankees in 2025.

In-house: If the Yankees already made large financial commitments to players like Soto and a big-time first baseman, they could look to in-house options to fill the position. Jon Berti, who has seemingly played everywhere for the Yankees, has filled full-time roles in the past and could once again.

Berti has played 116 career games at second base and has a .989 fielding percentage.

Another option is fan favorite Oswaldo Cabrera, who has struggled to find playing time in the past. Cabrera wasn’t given as many opportunities to play consistently, but he came up big in his limited opportunities in 2024. He has played 22 games at second base and has a .950 fielding percentage.

The Yankees could also look to Oswaldo Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and Caleb Durbin from the minor leagues.

For more on Gleyber Torres and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com