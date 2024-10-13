Haason Reddick overplayed his hand with Jets, now he has no leverage

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Haason Reddick continues to fumble any chance of salvaging his 2024 season with the New York Jets after another zany week of new reports that shed light on the star edge rusher’s inability to make any sort of compromise.

Just days after he was dropped by his agency, CAA, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets offered Reddick a re-worked, one-year contract that would pay him considerably more than the $14.25 million he was due this season — the last year of his deal before hitting free agency.

Reddick declined the deal as he continued to pursue a multi-year deal that would have made him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL, too.

It also would have paid down some of the significant debt that has built up in his name. Throughout the offseason, preseason, and first six weeks of the regular season, he accrued millions of dollars of fines for not reporting to the team.

The Jets have understandably drawn a firm line in the sand that they will not cross, settling on Reddick holding out despite trading a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick for him. Despite the high expectations, it has been another disastrous start for Gang Green in 2024.

Not only has Reddick’s no-show impacted the defense amid a 2-3 start, but head coach Robert Saleh was fired following New York’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 in London.

While explaining why he let go of Saleh, Jets owner Woody Johnson made a plea to Reddick in the process.

“Haason, get in your car, drive down I-95, and come to the New York Jets, and we can meet you and give you an escort right in the building, and you’ll fit right in,” Johnson said. “You’re going to love it here, and you’re going to feel welcome, and you’re going to accomplish great things with us.”

