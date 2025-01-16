Islanders come up with another alarming result in 5-3 loss to Flyers

ELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Isaiah George #36 of the New York Islanders reacts after a goal by Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena on January 16, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ELMONT, NY — It is becoming abundantly obvious that the New York Islanders are on the brink of losing the 2024-25 season in January, and Thursday night’s unsuccessful third-period comeback in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers only cemented that.

The Islanders yielded three second-period goals in a span of 8:26 in a display of defensive malpractice snuff out any momentum that had come from their first power play goal in 14 games, ending a franchise worst 0-for-25 drought on the man advantage.

“We just didn’t manage the puck well,” Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. “You’re looking at all the chances they had, most of them came from turnovers. It’s either form the breakout or on the Blue line and we gave them an odd-man rush. You can’t win in this league if you turn the puck over too many times.”

New York went 2-for-4 on the power-play on Thursday night, including a late second tally in the third period to pull within one through Anders Lee. But the Flyers put the game away with an empty-net goal with 1:12 left in the game.

After winning three straight games on the road to establish a season-high streak and provide a slight glimmer of promise in an otherwise disappointing season, the Islanders have now lost the first two games of their seven-game homestand behind unimpressive and alarming showings.

“This homestand is so huge for us,” forward Bo Horvat said. “We have five games left and we have to make the most of these five games, simple as that. We have to put ourselves ina good spot coming out and going back on the road and back to a playoff push.”

New York has scored just two goals in the last six periods, remaining rooted to the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division (17-20-7, 41 points).

Horvat one-timed a Brock Nelson feed from the bottom of the right circle on the power play 9:21 into the first period to give the hosts a lead, but failed to come up with more on a second man advantage just 1:09 later after the Flyers’ continuous attempts to retaliate on a Max Tsyplakov hit on Ryan Poehling landed them in hot water.

Tsyplakov’s shoulder hit Poehling high on the shoulder but force of it resulted in his head whipping back and falling to the ice in a heap. He did not return to the game and no penalty was administered after an official review.

“I thought I had a good hit,” Tsyplakov said. “The Flyers thought it was dirty but I didn’t want to injure the guy. I hope he’s OK.”

The Flyers found an equalizer 5:15 into the second period off an Anthony Duclair turnover just outside the Islanders’ zone, which led to Sean Couturier stuffing the puck home from the crease.

The Islanders’ power play turned back into its usual form of a pumpkin just 4:14 later when they yielded a short-handed goal, Travis Konecny feeding Hathaway to finish off a 2-on-1 break with ease. Konecny had three assists on the night.

Philadelphia nabbed their third goal of the period on another odd-man rush. Working a 3-on-2, Morgan Frost played catch with Owen Tippet to finish off another easy chance from in close at Ilya Sorokin’s left post.

“The quality of our turnovers gave them really nice odd-man rushes,” Roy said. “We paid for it. There’s a mistake you can make but there’s a mistake you can’t make.”

Mathew Barzal drew the Islanders within one 30 seconds into the third period, pouncing on a Flyers turnover at the Islanders blue line and motoring forward to lead a 2-on-1 with Horvat. He kept it himself and fired a writer past the right leg of Samuel Ersson.

Islanders defenseman Dennis Cholowski’s third penalty of the night ultimately the comeback, though. Just two seconds after his infraction for a needless slash on Frost while his team exited their zone expired, Cam York snuck a wrister past Sorokin with the ample time and space given to him inside the left circle.

The always aggressive Patrick Roy pulled Sorokin with four-and-a-half minutes left in regulation while down two goals. They nearly pulled one back on a delayed penalty when a shot from the point squirted behind Ersson, but could not be pushed in.

With two extra attackers with Sorokin on the bench and with the man advantage, a shot from Horvat deflected off the chest of Lee and in to make it 4-3 with 2:46 to go in regulation. Cates put it away for Philadelphia 1:32 later.

Sorokin, making his first start since Jan. 9 after overcoming an illness, was left out to dry by the constant defensive breakdowns in front of him. He made 19 saves on the night. Ersson stopped 27 of 30 shots.

