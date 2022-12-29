Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders injury report: Clutterbuck, Palmieri, Varlamov to travel with team; Wahlstrom, Holmstrom, Pelech won’t

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Islanders injury report Semyon Varlamov
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood crashes into New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert disclosed prior to the homestand finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night that forwards Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri, along with goaltender Semyon Varlamov, will travel with the team for an upcoming four-game western swing beginning on New Year’s Day in Seattle against the Kraken. 

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE!

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER PROMO$1,000
FREE BETCLAIM OFFER

Defenseman Adam Pelech along with forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Simon Holmstrom will not travel with the Islanders, who also make stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary before returning home for a Jan. 10 matchup with the Dallas Stars. 

Palmieri and Clutterbuck were placed on injured reserve on Dec. 16 and Varlamov a day later. The trio are unavailable for Thursday night’s matchup with the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena. For Palmieri, it’s been a sizable spell on the Islanders injury report having missed each of the last six games and 16 of the last 17.

The decision to keep Wahlstrom, Pelech, and Holmstrom home is an expected one. Pelech and Wahlstrom are dealing with upper-body injuries that are most likely concerning the head. The Islanders did not divulge whether or not the two had suffered concussions. 

Pelech’s head crashed into the boards during a Dec. 6 game against the St. Louis Blues before Wahlstrom was sent into the boards by a dangerous hit on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

Holmstrom is nursing an undisclosed lower-body injury after suffering a knee-to-knee hit administered by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. 

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE!

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER PROMO$1,000
FREE BETCLAIM OFFER

For more Islanders injury report and news, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC