Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau out with illness, Marc Gatcomb to make NHL debut

JG Pageau Islanders
Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Photo courtesy of Kevin Kane/KK images)

New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau was scratched prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators with an illness and is considered day-to-day, the team announced. 

In his place, the team emergency recalled Marc Gatcomb from AHL Bridgeport. The 25-year-old has scored nine goals with eight assists in 34 games in the minors, tying his goal-scoring total from last season, which he attained in 61 games. 

The four-year product out of UConn had never appeared in an NHL game, making his Tuesday night at UBS Arena his professional debut. 

A bug continues to sweep through the locker room, which has kept starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin sidelined since Saturday. Backup Marcus Hogberg, who has stepped in as New York’s No. 2 with Semyon Varlamov out due to injury, picked up his first NHL win since the 2020-21 season in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Utah Hockey Club. 

Pageau is one of the Islanders’ most versatile forwards — a middle-six forward who is strong in the face-off circle and one of the team’s best penalty killers. He has nine goals with 12 assists in 40 games this season. 

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

