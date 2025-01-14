Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau out with illness, Marc Gatcomb to make NHL debut

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau was scratched prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators with an illness and is considered day-to-day, the team announced.

In his place, the team emergency recalled Marc Gatcomb from AHL Bridgeport. The 25-year-old has scored nine goals with eight assists in 34 games in the minors, tying his goal-scoring total from last season, which he attained in 61 games.

The four-year product out of UConn had never appeared in an NHL game, making his Tuesday night at UBS Arena his professional debut.

A rookie lap for Marc Gatcomb, who makes his NHL debut tonight.

A bug continues to sweep through the locker room, which has kept starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin sidelined since Saturday. Backup Marcus Hogberg, who has stepped in as New York’s No. 2 with Semyon Varlamov out due to injury, picked up his first NHL win since the 2020-21 season in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Utah Hockey Club.

Pageau is one of the Islanders’ most versatile forwards — a middle-six forward who is strong in the face-off circle and one of the team’s best penalty killers. He has nine goals with 12 assists in 40 games this season.

