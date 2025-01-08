Islanders trade rumors: Top 3 candidates to be dealt before 2025 NHL trade deadline

Nov 27, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The New York Islanders’ contending window that had been slowly closing over the last three-and-a-half years appears completely shut.

Lou Lamoriello’s squad woke up on Wednesday morning sitting in last place in the eight-team Metropolitan Division. The Buffalo Sabres (35) are the only Eastern Conference team to have fewer points than the Islanders.

The core that Lamoriello desperately held together for the better part of the last five years is obsolete. The equation has grown stale: a slow start followed by a furious scramble just to get one of the final playoff seeds and then get bounced from the first round.

While selling might have been logical at various points over the previous two seasons, it now seems like a given before the NHL trade deadline on March 7 — and the Islanders have assets that teams around the league will be interested in.

Brock Nelson, Center

The 33-year-old might be the hottest commodity on the trade market this winter, meaning the Islanders will receive a lot of calls on him. Nelson, who is in the final year of his contract, is an obvious playmaking rental for a contender.

As one of the most consistent American goal-scorers in recent years, the Minnesota native posted 37, 36, and 34 goals over the last three seasons. It has been a struggle this year with 10 goals in 40 games, but his talent is undeniable — he was named to Team USA for the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off, which takes place next month.

A strong tournament will only raise his stock and further pique the interest of Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who selected Nelson to join Team USA.

Kyle Palmieri, Right Wing

Another 33-year-old veteran forward, Palmieri is a sound two-way player that helped buoy the Islanders to an Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2021 when he was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at the deadline.

Last year saw him put up his first 30-goal season since 2015-16, and he appeared well on his way to doing it again this year with 10 goals in his first 22 games. He has slowed down significantly since then, with two tallies in his last 18 games.

Still, another expiring contract makes him a key rental option down the stretch.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Center

Being a part of the trade rumor mill is nothing new for Pageau, who was a fixture of hockey’s hot stove last season.

Under contract through 2025-26, the 32-year-old’s versatility can plug a multitude of holes on a contending team, which is why he will likely receive so much interest in the coming weeks.

Not only is he on pace to flirt with 20 goals this season, but he has won 58.7% of his face-offs this season and is one of the Islanders’ most vital penalty-killers.

