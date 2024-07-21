Islanders, UBS Arena to host Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Islanders, UBS Arena, and CandyRock Entertainment have partnered with Great American Media to host the Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park just outside the NHL venue from Nov. 20 to Jan. 5.

The 155,800 square-foot outdoor space will feature nightly Christmas tree lightings, celebrity meet-and-greets, ice skating, a Christmas village, and holiday movie world premiers.

Great American Media runs multiple TV networks that create and produce original Christmas movies. They have worked with actress Candace Cameron Bure, best known for her role as DJ Tanner in the sitcom, Full House, who now serves as CandyRock Entertainment CEO.

Cameron Bure, married to former NHL player Valeri Bure, was seen at Islanders games last season.

“We are thrilled to partner with Great American Media to bring the Great American Family Christmas Festival to The Northwell Park at UBS Arena,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to create a magical holiday tradition for Islanders

fans and all families throughout the New York metropolitan area. The Festival will be a wonderful addition to our existing entertainment offerings and further solidify UBS Arena as a year-round destination for fun and excitement.”

The Park at UBS Arena is in its first year of operation having opened officially in December of 2023 as a pregame destination for Islanders fans which features two ice rinks, food and drink options, games, and entertainment.

“We all look forward to the holidays as a time to be together with our families and make new memories,” Cameron Bure said. “And it is what this Christmas Festival is all about. We’re so happy to give families a new opportunity to experience joy, play together, and celebrate this season.”

For information on tickets and more, visit www.greatamericanchristmasfestival.com.

For more on the Islanders and UBS Arena, visit AMNY.com