Islanders, UBS Arena ink multi-year partnership with JetBlue

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena have agreed to a multi-year partnership with JetBlue as the official domestic airline partner of both the NHL club and its home venue.

Through the partnership, the airline will provide Long Island customers with exclusive access and benefits to TrueBlue and TrueBlue Mosaic members, including per-sale access and special offers for Islanders games and UBS Arena events.

Mosaic members will also gain a designated priority lane at the main entrance of UBS Arena.

JetBlue will also become the title sponsor of multiple areas in the Arena. The Northwest Terrace will become the TrueBlue Terrace and the event level will be named the JetBlue Runway Level.

Two VIP areas, the Spotlight Club and Spotlight Suites, will also adopt JetBlue billing.

“We are proud to welcome JetBlue as the official domestic airline partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena,” John Collins, Islanders minority owner, said. “JetBlue’s dedication to the communities they serve will help us grow the game of hockey across the region.”

JetBlue will also support new social content series that highlights the Islanders’ Girls Hockey Program, which includes Learn to Play, Girls Try Hockey for Free, and Girls Advanced Clinics.

