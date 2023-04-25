Jack Hughes here, there, everywhere to get Devils back in series vs. Rangers

NEW YORK — Spanning across the boundaries of sport and reality, Jack Hughes has more in common with Roy Kent than one would suspect.

“He’s here, he’s there, he’s every f—ing where.”

And just like the chant reserved for the fictional footballer-turned-coach in Apple TV’s award-winning “Ted Lasso,” the New Jersey Devils superstar was, in fact, everywhere during Monday night’s Game 4 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

A scoring chance for the Devils? Hughes was there. A big hit, Hughes was there. Who is that speeding around the ice? Well of course it was Hughes.

There didn’t feel like a moment that Hughes was on the ice during Game 4 where he didn’t make an impact. In fact, that could be said for most of the series so far. In a matchup where the Rangers boast two massive names in the sport, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, Hughes has been the biggest impact player on the ice.

“He’s a fun player to watch,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said about his star. “Night in, night out he’s doing special stuff. I think his play away from the puck tonight deserves a lot of credit too. Because he was up against some seasoned guys that he knew he had to be good defensively and I thought he really was.”

Hughes has shown he can handle the pressure of playing in big games night after night in this series. His goal a little more than two minutes into the game on Monday night was just the latest example of the skill and poise he has shown.

The 21-year-old forward got behind the Rangers’ defense with only Igor Shesterkin to beat and Hughes outmaneuvered the 2022 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender for the highlight reel goal. Hughes had a team-leading five shots on goal in the win and he generated three high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

His three goals this series are tied with seven other players for the third most goals scored against the Rangers in a playoff series and Hughes is now the third player in Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise history to net three goals in a single series at the age of 21 or younger.

Hughes’ penalty shot goal in Game 1 and his snipe in Game 3, along with the impressive tally he had on Monday night, all have highlighted his impact in the series.

“I referenced that as a good moment for him, knowing that he can go in and finish,’’ Ruff said reflecting back to the shootout goal. “Then he got another opportunity like that tonight. He’s trying to lead by example.’’

Most notable of all now is that Hughes earned the ire of the Garden faithful, who turned to boo him every time he touched the puck. It did little to slow him down.

“They got really passionate fans here, so obviously you’re doing something right if they’re booing you,” Hughes said.

It probably hasn’t sat well with them that Hughes has made himself quite comfortable at Madison Square Garden during his career. In eight regular season games, Hughes has seven points (four goals, three assists).

And that’s without including the postseason points from Game 3 and Game 4 this week.

“I love playing at the Garden,” Hughes said. “Big-time players show up at the Garden, whatever sport that is. It’s not about me, but I have to bring my game and continue to play well and help the team win any way I can.”

For more Devils coverage, visit amNewYork