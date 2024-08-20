Jazz Chisholm injury latest: Aaron Boone says minimum IL stay ‘a little ambitious’

Aug 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) looks up after the top of the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Yankees manager Aaron Boone does not think that star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be ready to return to action as soon as he is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list — which he so boldly claimed on multiple occasions in recent days.

Speaking with Jomboy Media’s Talkin’ Yanks podcast on Tuesday, Boone said that it would be “a little ambitious,” to think that the 26-year-old can suit up on Aug. 24, which is the first game he would be allowed to play in after injuring his elbow during an Aug. 12 matchup in Chicago against the White Sox.

Chisholm slid head-first into home plate where his arm awkwardly collided with the gear of White Sox catcher Korey Lee, prompting him to leave the game after the fifth inning. He suffered a sprained UCL on the play.

Chisholm is already taking ground balls but is awaiting clearance to fully swing a bat, which ultimately supplies the reservations Boone is putting forth when it comes to mapping out a timetable of return. He took swings during the Yankees’ off day on Monday, per Boone, at around 50-70% of his normal speed.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, Chisholm supplied the Yankees with an immediate boost in the middle of the lineup. In 14 games, he was batting .316 with a 1.062 OPS, seven home runs, and 11 RBI before suffering the injury.

For more on Jazz Chisholm and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com