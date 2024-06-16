Mets hoping red-hot JD Martinez can spark rest of offense

New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez hits a two run-scoring double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

JD Martinez was brought in to provide a boost to the middle of the Mets’ lineup when he signed a one-year, $12 million deal just before Opening Day but as of late, he has been their engine.

The 36-year-old designated hitter has carried the Mets’ offense, posting a .308 average with a 1.168 OPS, three home runs, and 11 RBI over the team’s last seven games entering Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the San Diego Padres.

That includes seven RBI in his previous three games, which featured a pair of home runs during Saturday’s 5-1 win over San Diego.

“I love to hit, I love to play ball,” Martinez said (h/t Associated Press). “I know that I prepare. I know that I do everything that I can possibly do to get ready for every at-bat.”

The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger also notched his first-career walk-off home run on Thursday, securing a Mets’ victory over the Miami Marlins. All three of those aforementioned home runs came in vintage Martinez fashion, going the other way to right-center field.

“His ability to drive the ball the other way — when he stays right-center and is driving the ball with authority, that’s pretty impressive,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “That’s what makes him such a unique, special hitter. When he’s on it, he’s a dangerous hitter.”

This is what Martinez has always been capable of during an accomplished, decade-long career. It just took some time to get there after an abbreviated spring training and a back injury forced him to make his team debut nearly one month into the season.

His hot streak is coming at a much-needed time for the Mets considering the other big bats have largely been dormant. Martinez’s seven RBI during that three-game stretch prior to Sunday afternoon accounted for 70% of the Mets’ runs scored (seven of 10) — all of which happened to be victories.

Pete Alonso entered Sunday just 2-for-his-last-26 (.087), Francisco Lindor was 3-for-his-last-23 (.130), and Jeff McNeil was 3-for-his-last-21 (.143).

“It becomes a matter of ‘some point, it’s going to happen,'” Lindor said. “Right now, it’s focused on the process and being prepared and we’re executing. Right now, we’re riding a good wave. We’ll ride it as long as we can and find a new wave after.”

For more on JD Martinez and the Mets, visit AMNY.com