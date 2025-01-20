Jets bringing Aaron Glenn in for 2nd head-coach interview

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a play against Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

The New York Jets are bringing in Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for an in-person second interview, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for this week as Gang Green’s search for new leadership enters its next phase.

Glenn is available to hire sooner than expected after the Washington Commanders upset his Lions in the NFC Divisional Round. Detroit went 15-2 in the regular season, and its explosive offense was supported by a top-10-worthy unit that Glenn helped build.

However, a slew of injuries ultimately derailed the Lions’ season much earlier than expected, as Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels gashed the defense open.

The 45-31 loss should have very little to sway owner Woody Johnson’s view of Glenn, who spent eight years with the Jets from 1994 to 2001 as a shutdown cornerback.

His ties with the team has created overwhelming speculation that MetLife Stadium is his No. 1 preferred destination. The fact that he chose his former team for his first in-person visit will only strengthen such notions.

Glenn is also scheduled to have an in-person meeting with the New Orleans Saints after his meeting with the Jets. Not only did he play there, but he also spent time within the NFC South team’s coaching ranks before departing for the Lions.

The Jets’ strong interest in Glenn is not so cut and dry, though. Even if he is the team’s No. 1 choice to take over as head coach, the Jets are also in the process of hiring a new general manager.

Would they have to wait until a new GM is in place, who in turn would help give the green light on Glenn or any other coaching hire? Or will accepting Glenn as the team’s head coach be a prerequisite for hiring?

As of Monday, Johnson and The 33rd Team — an analytics company that is overseeing both searches — have interviewed 13 potential GM candidates.

