Jets to make Allen Lazard INACTIVE for Week 12 battle vs. Dolphins: REPORT

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, left, celebrates with running back Michael Carter (32) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Allen Lazard experiment for the New York Jets hasn’t worked out as well as many in the organization would have hoped.

Eight months after signing a four-year, $44 million deal with Gang Green, the Jets have decided to make Lazard a healthy INACTIVE for Friday evening’s Week 12 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Connor Hughes of SNY was the first on the report.

To say it has been a rough first season for Lazard in New York would be an understatement. The 27-year-old receiver out of Iowa State has dropped seven passes this season while catching only 20 for 290 yards and a single touchdown. He has not had more than three catches in a game this season.

The former Green Bay Packer wide receiver has struggled with injuries for most of the season that seemingly altered his effectiveness throughout the season. Despite this, Lazard owns the highest drop percentages in the NFL. With Tim Boyle expected to get his first start with the Jets on Friday, it’s clear New York’s coaching staff is looking for more sustainability on the receiving end.

Lazard chose to come to New York because he believed he would be a nice compliment to former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson while catching passes from his former Packer teammate Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback’s subsequent injury in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season has seemingly derailed not only the Jets’ overall offense but Lazard’s productivity as well.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com