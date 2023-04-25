Jets are betting favorites with Aaron Rodgers in town

The day Jets fans had been waiting for for months arrived on Monday when Aaron Rodgers was officially traded to New York.

With the four-time MVP now at the helm of an offense led by dynamic young talents like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, plus new veterans like Allen Lazard, the Jets are becoming a bit of a darling in NFL betting circles. Despite not having a winning season since 2015, the team is now a trendy pick for multiple NFL futures bets.

Below, we’ll go through the new lines for the Jets on all of the NFL futures to see if we can find some value to take advantage of. As always, all of the lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can find up-to-date ones by clicking this link.

Odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400)

These odds now give the Jets the 7th-best chance to win the Super Bowl behind the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, Bengals, Bills, and Cowboys. That seems pretty fair.

The Jets had a top-five defense last year, ranking fourth in points allowed and yards allowed. They have since added Quinton Jefferson but lost Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd. As a result, we can expect the defense to be pretty much on par with last season, which isn’t a bad thing at all.

The offense obviously gets better with the addition of Rodgers, who is certainly not the quarterback he once was but remains a monumental upgrade over Zach Wilson and Mike White. The Jets will have Lazard take the place of Elijah Moore, who was traded to the Browns, while also adding speedy Mecole Hardman to the mix.

The biggest questions for New York will be an offensive line that ranked 31st according to Pro Football Focus last season and a running back position that could be without Breece Hall for the first few games as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Yet, a good defense and a strong quarterback can make most teams a title contender, and while the Jets still have some ground to makeup, these odds are not that egregious, so it could make sense to place a small bet on them in case everything breaks right.

Odds to win the AFC (+900)

I assume you could say the same thing about the Jets’ odds to win the AFC; however, I think their stiffest competition is actually going to come from the AFC and not the NFC. The Eagles will likely be good again, but it feels like the 49ers were a little fortunate to get as far as they did given their quarterback situation.

New York’s biggest challenges will be whether or not the addition of Rodgers gives them enough offensive firepower to overcome teams led by Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert. Plus, the upstart Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence.

Since I view that as the biggest challenge, I’d rather take the +1400 on them to win the Super Bowl since I think advancing out of the AFC will essentially be their Super Bowl.

Odds to win the AFC East (+225)

The Jets now jumped to the second-best odds in the AFC East, but I just can’t recommend betting on them at these odds.

Yes, the addition of Rodgers is impactful, but as I alluded to above, there are still holes elsewhere on this roster. Is the offensive line improved enough to protect a quarterback who doesn’t have the mobility he used to? How will Hall look coming back from a major knee injury?

The Jets are just 1-5 against the Bills in the last three seasons, but the Jets are also just 2-9 in their last 11 games against the Dolphins. Miami was also a massively improved team last year, and if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, they will be a tough team to beat; yet, Vegas is only giving them +300 to win the AFC East.

Given the recent lack of success against the division, it’s hard for me to think one player changes that enough to bet on Gang Green with odds that aren’t entirely favorable.

Odds to make the playoffs (-150)

This I would bet on quickly. I think the Jets are a near-lock to make the playoffs unless injuries strike, which is never something we can predict. I usually don’t like to bet on things once they go above -150, and I have a feeling this is going to trend up to -170 or higher soon, so I would get in on it while you can.

