Jets look to get back on track in primetime vs. Bills after turbulent week

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fresh off firing head coach Robert Saleh after a 23-17 loss to the Vikings in London, the Jets will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football when they take on the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium with sole possession of first place in the AFC East on the line.

Taking over for head coach Robert Saleh is Jeff Ulbrich, who has previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2021. Although Ulbrich has been a coach in the NFL since 2010, this will be the first time he will be a head coach.

Ulbrich will also remain the defensive play-caller.

That wasn’t the only midseason change made to the Jets coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Nathianal Hackett’s play-calling duties were transferred to Jets quarterbacks coach Todd Downing, who has been with the team since 2023. Downing, a lifelong coach, previously served as an offensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2017, as well as the Titans from 2021 to 2022.

On the field, the Jets will need to see more from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a difficult week against the Minnesota Vikings in London. He completed 53% of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Week 5 loss, and taking care of the football will be a big point of emphasis for the Jets in Week 6.

Another point of emphasis for the Jets will come on the ground. With lofty expectations entering the year, running back Breece Hall hasn’t put up the numbers many expected him to at the beginning of the season. Through five games, he has only rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and is averaging only three yards per carry.

However, against a Bills run defense that is ranked eighth-worst in the league, the opportunity for Hall to turn his season around could be right in front of him.

For the Bills, all eyes are on quarterback Josh Allen. Through five games, he has completed 60% of his passes for eight touchdowns and is yet to throw an interception. Allen also affects the game on the ground, as he has nearly as many rushing yards as Hall. Allen has rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and is averaging six yards per carry.

With the Jets’ pass defense having allowed the second-fewest yards in the league, the run defense will have to try to limit the production of Bills running back James Cook. Cook has rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns through the Bills’ first five games of the season but will surely make the Jets pay if they allow him to.

If the Jets are able to limit the run, and Jets star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed make an impact, they have a good chance to wake up Tuesday morning in first place.

However, if Allen is able to make big plays, it could be a long evening for the Jets.

