Jets 2024 NFL predictions: Game-by-game picks, final record, more

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010, but this is as good a chance for them to break that drought as ever.

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm of a dangerous offense alongside a defense that should be one of the best in football, the Jets not only have their sights on the postseason but should be in the mix for the AFC East crown.

New York Jets schedule, picks

Week 1 at San Francisco 49ers

When: Monday, Sept. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

Loss Why: The 49ers are going to be keen on making a big statement at home after losing yet another Super Bowl. Christian McCaffrey is one of the game’s very best and may be too much of a handful, even for the Jets’ defense. It will be close, and the Rodgers’ homecoming storylines will be everywhere, but I’m taking the proven product until it is proven otherwise.

The 49ers are going to be keen on making a big statement at home after losing yet another Super Bowl. Christian McCaffrey is one of the game’s very best and may be too much of a handful, even for the Jets’ defense. It will be close, and the Rodgers’ homecoming storylines will be everywhere, but I’m taking the proven product until it is proven otherwise. Record: 0-1

Week 2 at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m.

Win Why: The Titans’ offense is in shambles after the departure of Derrick Henry and should not offer much resistance against the Jets’ defense. This is a perfect get-right game for both sides of the ball.

The Titans’ offense is in shambles after the departure of Derrick Henry and should not offer much resistance against the Jets’ defense. This is a perfect get-right game for both sides of the ball. Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. New England Patriots

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:15 p.m.

Win Why: The Jets are back in primetime and will get to bully the franchise that tormented them for the previous two decades. The Patriots are the worst team in the AFC East and don’t look as though they’ll be getting any better any time soon.

The Jets are back in primetime and will get to bully the franchise that tormented them for the previous two decades. The Patriots are the worst team in the AFC East and don’t look as though they’ll be getting any better any time soon. Record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m.

Win Why: How amazing would it be if Zach Wilson were to somehow get in this game? That likely won’t be the case as this is Bo Nix’s team, but the Broncos are in the early stages of a rebuild.

How amazing would it be if Zach Wilson were to somehow get in this game? That likely won’t be the case as this is Bo Nix’s team, but the Broncos are in the early stages of a rebuild. Record: 3-1

Week 5 at Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. (game in London)

Win Why: This could very well be a trap game — at least it feels like that. The Jets are overseas playing a weaker Vikings team led by Sam Darnold, who will be keen on exacting some sort of revenge against his former team. All the while, the Bills are looming next week. The Jets of old would lose this game, but this doesn’t feel like the old Jets.

This could very well be a trap game — at least it feels like that. The Jets are overseas playing a weaker Vikings team led by Sam Darnold, who will be keen on exacting some sort of revenge against his former team. All the while, the Bills are looming next week. The Jets of old would lose this game, but this doesn’t feel like the old Jets. Record: 4-1

Week 6 vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Monday, Oct. 14, 8:15 p.m.

Loss Why: The Jets still have a lesson or two to learn before they can be the top dog in the AFC East. The Bills could provide just that at MetLife Stadium in primetime. Emotions will likely run high, considering the last time Buffalo was in East Rutherford, Aaron Rodgers’ season ended after four snaps.

The Jets still have a lesson or two to learn before they can be the top dog in the AFC East. The Bills could provide just that at MetLife Stadium in primetime. Emotions will likely run high, considering the last time Buffalo was in East Rutherford, Aaron Rodgers’ season ended after four snaps. Record: 4-2

Week 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:20 p.m.

Win Why: Mike Tomlin has the magic to get the very best out of his teams, it’s why he has been able to stay in Pittsburgh for as long as he has. However, I can’t see this version of the Steelers being very good, especially because it could be either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center come Week 7.

Mike Tomlin has the magic to get the very best out of his teams, it’s why he has been able to stay in Pittsburgh for as long as he has. However, I can’t see this version of the Steelers being very good, especially because it could be either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center come Week 7. Record: 5-2

Week 8 at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m.

Win Why: Sound the alarm if the Jets lose to the Patriots this season, regardless of what their record is at the point of either of their matchups.

Sound the alarm if the Jets lose to the Patriots this season, regardless of what their record is at the point of either of their matchups. Record: 6-2

Week 9 vs. Houston Texans

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m.

Loss Why: Don’t let last year’s victory over Houston fool you, the Texans should be for real this season. CJ Stroud is going to take the next step as an elite QB in this league and a strong receiving group got that much better when Stefon Diggs left Buffalo to join them.

Don’t let last year’s victory over Houston fool you, the Texans should be for real this season. CJ Stroud is going to take the next step as an elite QB in this league and a strong receiving group got that much better when Stefon Diggs left Buffalo to join them. Record: 6-3

Week 10 at Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m.

Win Why: Kyler Murray gets another chance to prove himself in Arizona but time is running out. A date against the Jets’ defense won’t help much. On the flip side, the Cardinals are projected to have one of the worst defenses in the league. Gang Green’s offense should have a strong afternoon.

Kyler Murray gets another chance to prove himself in Arizona but time is running out. A date against the Jets’ defense won’t help much. On the flip side, the Cardinals are projected to have one of the worst defenses in the league. Gang Green’s offense should have a strong afternoon. Record: 7-3

Week 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8:20 p.m.

Win Why: Another team with a bad defense, the Jets should be able to outscore Indianapolis if the prognostications on Anthony Richardson ring true. The young quarterback should take a major step forward if he stays healthy, which of course, is a big if.

Another team with a bad defense, the Jets should be able to outscore Indianapolis if the prognostications on Anthony Richardson ring true. The young quarterback should take a major step forward if he stays healthy, which of course, is a big if. Record: 8-3

Week 12 BYE WEEK

Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m.

Win Why: A Pete Carroll-less Seahawks team will be odd to see. They should flirt with .500 this season, but the Jets come out of the bye week with a solid result and a very good record.

A Pete Carroll-less Seahawks team will be odd to see. They should flirt with .500 this season, but the Jets come out of the bye week with a solid result and a very good record. Record: 9-3

Week 14 at Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.

Loss Why: If the Jets really want to make a statement, they beat the Dolphins in Miami. I don’t see that happening, though, against a high-octane offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The Jets have not won in Miami since 2015 and are 3-13 against the Dolphins in their last 16 meetings.

If the Jets really want to make a statement, they beat the Dolphins in Miami. I don’t see that happening, though, against a high-octane offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The Jets have not won in Miami since 2015 and are 3-13 against the Dolphins in their last 16 meetings. Record: 9-4

Week 15 at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.

Loss Why: Unease might start to creep up a bit if the Jets go winless in Florida, but the Jaguars are a sneaky good team and Trevor Lawrence is going to have a lot to prove this season

Unease might start to creep up a bit if the Jets go winless in Florida, but the Jaguars are a sneaky good team and Trevor Lawrence is going to have a lot to prove this season Record: 9-5

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m.

Win Why: A surprising run to the playoffs last year saved the Rams from a rebuild, but it makes a rough season for Matt Stafford and Co. Against a lesser opponent this is a must-win considering what’s around the bend for the Jets.

A surprising run to the playoffs last year saved the Rams from a rebuild, but it makes a rough season for Matt Stafford and Co. Against a lesser opponent this is a must-win considering what’s around the bend for the Jets. Record: 10-5

Week 17 at Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.

Win Why: In hopes of keeping their AFC East title hopes alive, the Jets go into Buffalo and beat the Bills to set up a gargantuan final-week matchup against the Dolphins. Who doesn’t love this sort of drama?

In hopes of keeping their AFC East title hopes alive, the Jets go into Buffalo and beat the Bills to set up a gargantuan final-week matchup against the Dolphins. Who doesn’t love this sort of drama? Record: 11-5

Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, Jan. 5, TBD

Loss Why: The Dolphins prove to be the Jets’ boogeymen once again and with it, they lose out on the AFC East crown by one game.

The Dolphins prove to be the Jets’ boogeymen once again and with it, they lose out on the AFC East crown by one game. Record: 11-6

Final record: 11-6, second place in AFC East, No. 1 Wild Card in AFC

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com