Jets HC Robert Saleh suggests benching Joe Flacco for Mike White. Why?

The Jets got off to a rough start to their season on Sunday, when they fell to the Baltimore Ravens 24–9 in a game that was less close than the scoreboard even suggested — and head coach Robert Saleh suggested they could look to make a change at quarterback.

That comes as veteran Joe Flacco has assumed the starting duties for the team while their long-term option at the position, Zach Wilson, continues rehabbing from a torn meniscus and bone bruise.

Wilson will miss at least two more games, and possibly more.

With Flacco and fellow veteran Mike White are atop the depth chart in the meantime, Saleh said he is discussing with his offensive coaching staff about potentially giving White the nod.

“Right now everything’s always under discussion and under review,” he said.

“We’ve got all the utmost faith in Joe. Does that mean something can’t happen tonight? I’m not going to promise you anything.”

The alarm about their offense is understandable, as the team failed to do much — scoring just one touchdown late in the game, after the contest had been all-but-decided.

But is Flacco really to blame? Or is he becoming a scapegoat for other issues?

The veteran 39-year-old attempted a stunning 59 passes on Sunday, which was the most of any signal caller in the league — and was 6 more than the next leader, Joe Burrow of the Begnals.

He did manage to complete 37 of those passes (62.7%), while tossing just one interception.

Joe Flacco just completed his first pass to a @Ravens player since 2018… unfortunately he's not on the Ravens anymore.pic.twitter.com/eFIc3iIu1b — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 11, 2022

The team was also missing starting left tackle Duane Brown, who went onto the Injured Reserve list ahead of the game — and the rest of the offensive line was not much help for Flacco, who was under significant pressure all game. He was ultimately sacked 3 times.

His prolific usage came as the running game of New York failed to generate much help, and forced Flacco to drop back an unusual amount of time in a desperate effort to keep the team in the game. The team finished with just 83 rushing yards on 17 carries, while the highly-physical defensive line of the Ravens stopped many runs.

Also, falling behind the in game early often leads to quarterbacks needing to pass more than is typical, as their fighting against the clock.

Frustrated Jets fans can be forgiven for their criticism, but would White really be a better option — while also forcing the offense to adjust to a new quarterback for two weeks, until Wilson comes back and they’ll have to do it again?

