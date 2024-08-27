Jets roster cut tracker: Gang Green trims roster from 90 to 53 Tuesday

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) dives for extra yards in front of New York Jets defensive tackle Tanzel Smart (79) and safety Al Blades Jr. (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets entered Tuesday with plenty of decisions to make after making just four roster cuts on Monday. They have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim their squad from 86 (it began with 90) down to the NFL-mandated 53 for the start of the regular season.

So comes the difficult part of building a roster with the amount of depth that the Jets showed throughout the preseason — a testament to what general manager Joe Douglas has built over the past few years.

The biggest question heading into the final day of roster cuts was what the Jets would do at the quarterback position. Florida State rookie Jordan Travis is still recovering from a gruesome leg injury suffered last year and should spend the entire 2024 season on the NFI (non-football injury/illness) list.

With veteran Tyrod Taylor as a proven backup option behind Aaron Rodgers, the futures of Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez are uncertain after they put forth strong preseason efforts.

Here is the latest list of cuts as the deadline draws near.

2024 Jets roster cuts

Al Blades Jr., S

Tre Swilling, CB

Jaylen Twyman, DL

Xazavian Valladay, RB

