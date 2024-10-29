Jets Super Bowl odds have plummeted after another nightmare start in 2024

Who would have thought that decades of generational dysfunction would continue for the New York Jets?
Even when expectations were as high as they had been in years, Gang Green found a way to not only prove that this is “the same old Jets,” but to fail in spectacular fashion.
New York has lost five straight with their latest embarrassment coming in Week 8 in a 25-22 loss to the lowly New England Patriots.
You will never believe it, but the Jets are tied for last place in the AFC East.
Normally, that sentence does not carry much weight. But with a team that was built to compete for not just the playoffs, but the AFC crown,
Lo and behold, Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, and Quinnen Williams, and Sauce Gardner, and Davante Adams still cannot break the curse that is the Jets’ putridness.
In less than two months, the Jets have gone from a team that had odds ranked in the top 10 to win the Super Bowl at +1900 and have sunk to a more familiar standing in the bottom half of the NFL.
Regardless of how much things change, they will also stay the same for the green side of MetLife Stadium. Hey, at least they’re not the Giants.
Super Bowl LIX odds
- Kansas City Chiefs +400
- Detroit Lions +600
- Baltimore Ravens +750
- Buffalo Bills +900
- San Francisco 49ers +1100
- Philadelphia Eagles +1400
- Green Bay packers +1500
- Minnesota Vikings +1600
- Houston Texans +1600
- Washington Commanders +2200
- Pittsburgh Steelers +2800
- Atlanta Falcons +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers +5000
- Cincinnati Bengals +5000
- Chicago Bears +5500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000
- Los Angeles Rams +6000
- Denver Broncos +6000
- Seattle Seahawks +6500
- New York Jets +6500
- Arizona Cardinals +7000
- Dallas Cowboys +8000
- Indianapolis Colts +12000
- Miami Dolphins +15000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +25000
- New York Giants +35000
- New Orleans Saints +35000
- Cleveland Browns +35000
- New England Patriots +60000
- Tennessee Titans +80000
- Las Vegas Raiders +80000
- Carolina Panthers +100000
