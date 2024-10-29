Jets Super Bowl odds have plummeted after another nightmare start in 2024

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) exits the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Who would have thought that decades of generational dysfunction would continue for the New York Jets?

Even when expectations were as high as they had been in years, Gang Green found a way to not only prove that this is “the same old Jets,” but to fail in spectacular fashion.

New York has lost five straight with their latest embarrassment coming in Week 8 in a 25-22 loss to the lowly New England Patriots.

You will never believe it, but the Jets are tied for last place in the AFC East.

Normally, that sentence does not carry much weight. But with a team that was built to compete for not just the playoffs, but the AFC crown,

Lo and behold, Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, and Quinnen Williams, and Sauce Gardner, and Davante Adams still cannot break the curse that is the Jets’ putridness.

In less than two months, the Jets have gone from a team that had odds ranked in the top 10 to win the Super Bowl at +1900 and have sunk to a more familiar standing in the bottom half of the NFL.

Regardless of how much things change, they will also stay the same for the green side of MetLife Stadium. Hey, at least they’re not the Giants.

Super Bowl LIX odds

Kansas City Chiefs +400

Detroit Lions +600

Baltimore Ravens +750

Buffalo Bills +900

San Francisco 49ers +1100

Philadelphia Eagles +1400

Green Bay packers +1500

Minnesota Vikings +1600

Houston Texans +1600

Washington Commanders +2200

Pittsburgh Steelers +2800

Atlanta Falcons +2800

Los Angeles Chargers +5000

Cincinnati Bengals +5000

Chicago Bears +5500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000

Los Angeles Rams +6000

Denver Broncos +6000

Seattle Seahawks +6500

New York Jets +6500

Arizona Cardinals +7000

Dallas Cowboys +8000

Indianapolis Colts +12000

Miami Dolphins +15000

Jacksonville Jaguars +25000

New York Giants +35000

New Orleans Saints +35000

Cleveland Browns +35000

New England Patriots +60000

Tennessee Titans +80000

Las Vegas Raiders +80000

Carolina Panthers +100000

