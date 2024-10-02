Jets vs. Vikings Week 5 preview: Gang Green looks to get back on track across the pond in London

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After an abysmal loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos a week ago, the Jets (2-2) will go across the pond to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Vikings enter the game as the big surprise of the NFL season, carrying a 4-0 record into the game against the Jets. Sam Darnold, the starting quarterback of the Vikings and former third overall pick by the Jets has been the talk of the NFL lately. After years of backing up and bouncing around the league, Darnold has seemingly finally found his home in Minnesota. After a season-ending injury to Vikings 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy, he took over the starting spot and has not looked back.

Through four games, Darnold has a league-high 11 touchdown passes and has thrown for 932 yards.

Justin Jefferson will be the receiver to watch for the Vikings, who has 358 yards and a league-leading four touchdown receptions.

On the other side of the field, it will be Aaron Rodgers, who is keen to prove that last week’s issues were more of a fluke than anything. Through four games, the future Hall of Famer has completed 82 passes for 849 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception. Rodgers will

Look for the likes of Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Allen Lazard, who have nearly as many receiving yards this season (206) as he did in the 14 games he played last season (311.)

The running back matchup is star-studded, with Breece Hall leading the backfield for the Jets and longtime Packer standout Aaron Jones starting as the Vikings leading rusher. The Jets have allowed 514 rushing yards, the 13th most in the league. Meanwhile, the Vikings 300

rushing yards against are the second-fewest in the league.

The Jets will likely look to the air in this game, as the Vikings have allowed a league-high 1,200 passing yards through the team’s first four games of the season. The Jets have grounded their opponents, allowing nearly half as many rushing yards as the Vikings have, allowing only 603 yards through the air in the team’s first four games. If the Jets are to end the Vikings’ undefeated season, they will need to stop the run, and Rodgers will need to have a vintage performance.

The two teams will play bright and early on Sunday from London, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com