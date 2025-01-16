Karl-Anthony Towns injury: Latest on Knicks star’s thumb

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were able to pull out a 125-119 overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday despite blowing a big lead and being with Karl-Anthony Towns.

While the win eased tensions of a bad loss to the Detroit Pistons and the squandering of a 13-point halftime lead in Philadelphia, how long they will be without their star center, now, is unknown.

Towns suffered a bone chip in his right thumb, per multiple reports, during Monday’s loss to the Pistons when he hit his hand on the backboard.

He was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia, the swelling in his thumb proved too much to play through.

His status for Friday’s home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves remains uncertain as of Thursday.

The 29-year-old center has enjoyed a brilliant first season with the Knicks after being acquired from Minnesota in a blockbuster for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and more over the summer.

In 38 games, the 7-footer is averaging 25.4 points with a league-leading 13.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting 55% from the field and an even more impressive 44.9% from three-point range.

Following the two phases of NBA All-Star fan voting, Towns ranks third in the Eastern Conference among all frontcourt players. Should he hold that ranking he would garner his first start at an All-Star game after making four appearances as a reserve across his first nine pro seasons with the Timberwolves.

That, of course, means little to the Knicks, who are trying to stabilize after a concerning stretch that saw them lose four of five games last week. They appeared to be on the mend after a decisive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but Monday’s trip-up against Detroit brought them back down to Earth.

Jericho Sims, whose name has popped up in trade talks in recent days, started for downs against Philadelphia and figures to do so again if Towns is unable to go on Friday and beyond.

While Mitchell Robinson inches closer to a 2024-25 season debut following ankle surgery, Ariel Hukporti and Precious Achiuwa would provide support at the 5.

