Knicks 2024-25 schedule release: New York returns to NBA’s Christmas Day 2024 slate, will host Spurs

The New York Knicks are back playing on Christmas Day where they will host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This will be the 55th time ever that the Knicks play on Christmas Day — the most of any team in the NBA. They were featured on the very first televised Christmas Day game in 1947 against the Providence Steamrollers.

New York is 23-31 all-time on the holiday with this year being the fourth-consecutive time they are featured on the NBA’s marquee holiday schedule. The last time they did not play on Christmas was 2021 when the league did not choose them for two straight seasons.

The Knicks’ full regular-season schedule was also released on Thursday. They will open up the 2024-25 campaign in Boston against the defending champion Celtics on Oct. 22 before their home opener against the Indiana Pacers — the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season — three nights later.

The full schedule can be seen below:

