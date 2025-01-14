Knicks trade rumors: Latest buzz on Jericho Sims’ availability

Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) attempts to dunk past Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) and center Goga Bitadze (35) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will receive an immeasurable boost to its frontcourt depth when center Mitchell Robinson finally returns from ankle surgery in the coming weeks.

Behind Karl-Anthony Towns, the depth chart at the 5 will get even more packed. Robinson will take over as the main backup upon his reintroduction to the squad, with Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti being able to eat minutes if necessary.

It has made Jericho Sims expendable, and the Knicks are reportedly shopping the 26-year-old big man, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Sims is averaging a career-low 11.2 minutes per game this season, posting 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. He missed Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons because of back spasms.

Despite the low output, there has been reported interest from around the league for him, though it is clear that New York likely would not get much for him if they were to deal him before the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Sims is in the final year of his contract, considering he has fallen out of favor in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Per Bondy, New York is looking for a second-round pick in return, but even that might be too high of a price for him at this point.

