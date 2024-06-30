Kodai Senga, Mets eyeing rehab starts Wednesday or Thurdsay

Jun 1, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) throws a baseball in the outfield before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

QUEENS, NY — The New York Mets are anticipating starting pitcher Kodai Senga to make his first minor-league rehab assignment this week on either Wednesday or Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza speculated on Sunday before his squad’s series finale against the Houston Astros at Citi Field.

Senga was scheduled to throw a bullpen session later on Sunday afternoon following Mendoza’s availability.

The 31-year-old ace has not appeared in a game this season after suffering a right posterior shoulder capsule strain during spring training. Initially expected to return in late May, Senga experienced setbacks that have him on course to make his season debut following the All-Star break.

He threw his second live batting practice since being given the green light to resume throwing on Thursday afternoon in Port St. Lucie, FL. It remains unknown at this time what level of the minors his rehab assignment will be.

Senga’s return will provide an immeasurable boost for a rotation that has lacked the necessary depth to attain consistent success.

At the halfway point of the 2024 season, the Mets have had just three starters (Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea) who have made 10 or more starts. Five other arms have made between five and seven starts including Adrian Houser, who was demoted to the bullpen earlier this season after significant struggles as the No. 5 starter, and Tylor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday morning.

