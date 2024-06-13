Liberty’s Ionescu, Stewart named to Team USA for 2024 Summer Olympics

New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Chicago Sky’s Lindsay Allen (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The roster for Women’s Team USA has been announced and out of the 12 women roster, two of the New York Liberty’s biggest stars have secured their spots.

Reigning WNBA MVP forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu are headed to Paris to fight for the gold.

The Olympic Games are not new for Stewart as she is now a three-time Olympian looking to add to her two gold medals, helping Team USA win in the 2016 and 2020 Games. In the 2020 Games, she was a starter and averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds along with nearly five assists per game.

She is a true force to be reckoned with on the court and known as one of the greats, as a two-time league MVP, two-time FIBA All-Star five, FIBA MVP, and three-time Naismith College Player of the Year at UConn.

This season with New York, she is averaging 18.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, as her team looks to make it back to the WNBA Finals.

For Ionescu, this will be her first time competing in the Olympics. She has had a stellar year so far with the Liberty, averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Ionescu was a part of the 2022 USA team that won Gold at the FIBA World Cup and she now has the opportunity to help give USA its eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

As Stewart played for the Seattle Storm during her first two Olympic appearances, these two stars are now the fifth and sixth Liberty players to ever make an Olympic roster and the second and third players to play for Team USA. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris are set to begin on July 26.