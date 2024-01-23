Lions vs. 49ers: How to watch 2023 NFC Championship Game, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates with teammates Jameson Williams (9) and Jared Goff (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Does the Detroit Lions’ meteoric rise still have some altitude to gain? Or will the San Francisco 49ers get over the hump?

The 2023 NFC Championship Game pits two franchises on opposite ends of the success spectrum.

San Francisco boasts five Super Bowl titles, is now in its third consecutive NFC Championship Game, and has an opportunity to advance to their third Super Bowl in the last 12 years — though they haven’t won it all in 29 years.

The Lions have been the model of futility for most of the 21st century. They hadn’t won a playoff game in 32 years and had qualified for the postseason just three times from 2000-2022.

But Dan Campbell has rallied his troops and revitalized a football city that had been stuck in the doldrums for decades. They took care of the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round before outlasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

For a team that has never even played in a Super Bowl and hasn’t won an NFL Championship since 1957, this is a completely different challenge.

Lions (14-5) vs. 49ers (13-5): How to watch the NFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy seemingly came out of nowhere to be considered for NFL MVP this season — an award that should go to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — but Saturday night in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers provided cause for concern.

Purdy wasn’t sharp, completing just 58.9% of his passes in a cagy, come-from-behind victory that saw one of his most dangerous weapons in Deebo Samuel unavailable. He played only nine snaps before suffering a left shoulder injury and his status for the NFC Championship Game is questionable.

It puts further pressure on Christian McCaffrey to continue performing at his usual superstar level. He posted 128 total yards and a pair of scores in the Divisional Round win — the continuation of a brilliant season that featured a league-leading 2,023 scrimmage yards on 339 touches with 21 total touchdowns.

But the Lions’ defense knows a thing or two about stopping the run. They allowed the second-fewest rush yards in the NFL this season and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn won’t be shy in stacking the box to neutralize McCaffrey and force Purdy to win it with his arm.

That’s not to suggest that the Niners’ quarterback is going to be let off the hook, either. Detroit has one of the best young pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson coming off the edge to pursue Purdy. The Lions ranked No. 1 in the NFL in quarterback hurries, doing so at an 11.2% rate this season.

As a whole, though, the 49ers possess a better overall defense compared to Detroit. They allowed the eighth-fewest yards in the NFL this season, have a relentless pass rush that took the quarterback down 48 times, and have the No. 3 rush offense in the league.

It will be a stiff test for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has revitalized his career in Detroit after being cast aside by the Rams three years ago. This was one of his best years as a pro, completing 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while continuing to strengthen a partnership with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Plenty of explosiveness has come from the backfield, though, as of late. Jahmyr Gibbs was a revelation in the Divisional Round against the Buccaneers, accruing 74 yards on just nine carries thanks to a 40-yard gain and a 31-yard touchdown. The speedy back has helped create a well-rounded attack.

The only comparable offense the 49ers have faced in terms of scoring as of late(the Lions rank fifth in the league) is the Ravens, who defeated them in Week 16 33-19.

NFC Championship Game: Lions vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -7 (-105)

Over/Under: 51 (-110)

Lions Moneyline : +250

49ers Moneyline: -310

