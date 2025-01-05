Malik Nabers sets Giants’ single-season reception record Week 18 vs. Eagles

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers’ rookie season is officially one for the record books after he broke the New York Giants’ single-season reception record during Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With his fourth catch of Week 18, coming midway through the third quarter on a three-yard connection from the Eagles’ 10-yard line, Nabers upped his season total to a record-breaking 108 catches. Steve Smith held the franchise’s previous record, which came in 2009 when he hauled in 107 catches for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns.

It had been a quiet day overall for the LSU product, who was drafted sixth overall by the Giants back in April. His first four catches accrued just 19 yards — an uncharacteristically slow day for an explosive talent who had found a way to shine regardless of the Giants’ ceaseless quarterback carousel this season.

He did, however, have his big moment with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 45 touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Lock in which he tip-toed down the right sideline and somersaulted into the end zone. His seventh touchdown of the year was also his fourth score in the last four games.

Nabers entered Sunday’s finale with 104 catches for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns. His 108th catch of the year also moved him past Puka Nakua and into a tie with current Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers for the most catches in a single season by a rookie in NFL history. Bowers suits up later on Sunday for his team’s season finale at 4:25 p.m. ET, but he played two more games than Nabers this season after the New York star missed time with a concussion.

