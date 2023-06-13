Mark Vientos trying to adjust to sporadic playing time with Mets: EXCLUSIVE

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Mark Vientos hits a two run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ONLY IN AMNEWYORK

QUEENS — Mark Vientos went from playing every day as the red-hot anchor of the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate to seeing his playing time practically cut in half in the big leagues — and he’s still trying to get used to the shift.

“It’s an adjustment right now,” Vientos told amNewYork. “I’m just learning how to get used to the system and trying to continue my work and trying to learn as much as possible.

“If that’s the situation I’m in, then it is what it is.”

The 23-year-old infielder and designated hitter was lighting the minors up at the start of the 2023 season, slashing .333/.416/.688 (1.104 OPS) with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 38 games, which prompted the offensively-needy Mets to call him up to the big leagues on May 17.

In the 24 games since his promotion, he’s appeared in just 15 of them and has started 12 of those, amassing just 42 at-bats in the process. He was on the bench to start Tuesday’s Subway Series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field.

Throughout the periodical playing time, he’s batting just .167 with a .438 OPS, one home run, and five RBI — something that doesn’t make assimilating to major-league pitching much easier.

It’s forced Vientos to tweak his preparation work, which consists of more time in the batting cage rather than getting in-game experience.

“It’s a lot different than playing every single day,” he said. “When you’re playing every single day, you have the comfort of getting playing time and seeing pitching and being in there every day. Right now, I’m just trying to figure out how to stay ready.

“While I’m not playing every day, I feel like I’m learning and I feel like I’m getting better as time goes on.”

Vientos has “gravitated toward” veteran Eduardo Escobar, who has experienced a somewhat similar situation as the youngster. The veteran infielder lost the starting third-base job to another top prospect in Brett Baty earlier this season but has thrived in a part-time role after being an everyday player for the better part of the last five years.

“I feel like this game is all about adjustments and three years from now, I’m going to have to adjust to something else, and three years from then, it’ll be something else,” Vientos said. “That’s just the name of the game. Every year has its own obstacles and you just have to learn how to overcome that.”

For more on Mark Vientos and the Mets, visit AMNY.com