Mets acquire Jose Siri from Rays, shore up CF defense while adding power

The Mets acquired an outfielder on Tuesday — no, not that outfielder. New York acquired center fielder Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays for relief pitcher Eric Orze, as first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

The 29-year-old will likely replace free agent Harrison Bader, who created a serviceable platoon alongside Tyrone Taylor in 2024 that provided top-tier defense.

Siri very much provides a stellar glove in the outfield. His range (outs above average) ranked in Major League Baseball’s 99th percentile last season, per Baseball Savant, while his arm strength was in the 97th percentile. His fielding run value of 15 also ranked in the league’s 98th percentile.

There is the potential of providing a considerable boost in the offensive department compared to Bader. Siti carries some pop in his bat with 43 home runs over the last two seasons with Tampa, though it has come in a feast-or-famine manner. Over the last two seasons, he has batted .203 with a .685 OPS.

Much of that has to do with a lack of plate discipline. He struck out in 37.9% of his at-bats last season with a whiff rate of 41.9%.

A reality in which Siri begins the season as the exclusive center fielder does exist, though it is unlikely. Taylor underwent multiple surgeries earlier this offseason but should be ready to go by spring training.

Siri’s acquisition is the first notable move of an offseason that carries an abundance of promise for a Mets team that pushed the world-champion Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the NLCS. They are considered one of the favorites for star right fielder Juan Soto and should be prevalent on the pitching market, whether that be for Corbin Burnes or Roki Sasaki.

